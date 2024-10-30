Woman alleges husband trying to sacrifice son for more wealth

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, a man allegedly attempted to kill his son for financial gains by performing black magic, thus prompting his wife to file a police complaint against him. Vanajakshi, a resident of KR Puram, submitted a petition to the City Police Commissioner on Monday, after the KR Puram police reportedly failed to register her case.

Vanajakshi married Saddam, alias Aadhi Eshwar, in 2020. Both were employed at a private logistics company, when Saddam proposed to her and they married according to Hindu customs later that year. In her petition, she stated that she faced harassment, life-threatening actions, and coercive religious conversion attempts by her husband.

However, by the end of 2020, Saddam forcibly compelled her to remarry him under Muslim rituals, claiming it would bring them good fortune. He took her to a disclosed location with an accomplice, Langda Nayaz, where she was forced into converting to Islam and was renamed Sadiya Kausar.

Besides, he also pressured her to sign documents for a Muslim marriage certificate, which she refused.

In her petition, she noted that in July 2021, she gave birth to their son, Karan Raj. Saddam allegedly threatened to sacrifice the child in a black magic ritual called ‘Kutti Pooja’ to gain wealth.

On September 19, Saddam and Langda Nayaz attempted to abduct the child at their residence in Tumakuru. Due to the intervention of bystanders, she managed to escape with her son. This incident, forced her and her family to live in hiding.