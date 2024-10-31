Told not to drink near house, trio attacks couple in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three men were arrested by the Byadarahalli police for attacking a couple and damaging their car, after they told the accused not to drink in front of their house. The incident occurred at Thunganagar in Byadarahalli on Sunday night.

The accused were sitting next to the victim’s SUV in front of their house and consuming alcohol. The house owner Shivagange Gowda told them to leave the area, as the children in the vicinity were getting disturbed because of their nuisance.

Frustrated over this, the three miscreants called their associates to the spot. A gang of seven to eight miscreants damaged the SUV by smashing the front windshield with a hollow block. The accused then pulled Gowda outside his house compound and attacked him. They pushed him on the road and also kicked him. Gowda’s wife Jayalakshmi, who came to her husband’s rescue was also manhandled. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV of Gowda’s residence.

The three arrested are Anand, Sanjay and Dhanu. Jayalakshmi, addressing the media said that the main accused are still at large. “Those who attacked my husband are yet to be arrested. The gang attacked us for telling them not to drink outside our house,” she added. The police suspect that all the accused were under the influence of alcohol, and the search for the remaining accused are still on.