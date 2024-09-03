Easy building plan approval scheme unveiled across Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday announced the launch of ‘Nambike Nakshe’, an online building plan approval process for the construction of buildings in sites up to 4,000 sqft in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits. Earlier in March, the scheme was launched on a pilot basis at two wards, one each in RR Nagar and Dasarahalli zones.

Shivakumar said, “The ‘Nambike Nakshe’ scheme allows owners to get a provisional building plan with an approval by an authorised architect or engineer uploaded online for the final approval by the BBMP. This will be applicable for constructions on all sites up to 50x80 sqft.”

The initiative eliminates the painful process of running around BBMP offices to get the sanction for building plans. “Nambike Nakshe is a trust-based system, in which architects and engineers are empowered to self-declare the plan online and obtain the sanction by paying specified fees. BBMP engineers will inspect at later stages,” he said. On the pothole issue, he said that as many as 2,795 potholes have been identified and officials have been given a 15-day deadline to fill them up. “The repair of main thoroughfares will be taken up at Rs 660 crore,” he said.

He mentioned the Palike’s plan to build roads along stormwater drains. “No construction can be taken up in a radius of 50 metres along Raja Kaluves as per NGT regulations. We have identified 300 km of such areas where a 30 ft road will be built along Raja Kaluves. The land owners will be compensated with Transferable Development Rights (TDR), which they can sell in lieu of land. The lands have been identified around Hebbal, Nagavara, Bellandur and Bengaluru South. 100 km of roads will be taken up in the first phase. These roads are not for buses, but for other vehicles. Rs 200 crore has been allocated for this. It was discussed in the cabinet too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BBMP revenue department has listed 2,64,228 tax defaulters as on September 2. These defaulters did not pay despite BBMP extending One Time Settlement of tax arrears with interest scheme till September 30. The amount due is Rs 472.77 crore.