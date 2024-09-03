Echoes of the past, voices of the present

BENGALURU: Humans have always had a unique interest in documenting their experiences – whether through emotions, behaviours, tales of kingdoms, or any other event of the past. This act of recording history is perhaps one of the most significant ways we attempt to make sense of the events that have shaped us, not merely to memorise ‘which date which ruler died,’ but to understand the forces that have influenced our present and continue to guide our future.
Writer-historian Vikram Sampath aims to embody this commitment through his recently established Foundation for Indian Historical and Cultural Research (FIHCR), that has announced the first batch of eight scholars under the Sir Jadunath Sarkar Scholarship for Indian History, named in honour of one of India’s most prominent historians.
“I’ve always tried to present a different viewpoint through my work, but there’s only so much one person can do,” says Sampath. “The idea was to ensure that more alternative scholarship emerges in the field, particularly from our own perspective.”
Sampath explains that the foundation aims to reduce reliance on translations and Western scholarship in the study of history. “Much of our history is embedded in languages like Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, Old Tamil, Persian, and Arabic – languages we no longer understand as Indians. Often, the translations we rely on are done by Westerners, who may have biases or simply lack context, giving us a filtered version of our history.”
The fellowship is open to Indian nationals, both in India and abroad, with each scholar receiving a stipend of Rs 15 lakh to produce a publishable manuscript by the end of the year. “This is the only way to build a more accurate and nuanced version of our history,” asserts Sampath. He emphasises on the diversity of the fellowship’s first cohort, with scholars from varied backgrounds exploring topics as wide-ranging as the histories of textbook controversies to the formation of Bengali identity from ‘the Renaissance to the Communist takeover.’
The foundation will also collaborate with academic institutions to incubate long-term projects. “One such project at Nalanda University focuses on the history of Buddhism in India. The goal is to ensure a well-researched, yet accessible, narrative that appeals to both scholars and general readers,” he shares. Sampath is also enthusiastic about FIHCR’s outreach programmes for younger audiences. “The way history is taught in schools – rote memorisation of facts – doesn’t excite anyone,” he observes. Planning to create illustrated books and short animation videos, he hopes to craft an engaging narrative of Indian history for young adults.
FIHCR’s scope extends beyond written history. The foundation has also integrated the Archive of Indian Music (AIM), a project Sampath initiated in 2011 to digitise and preserve vintage recordings. “Over time, we plan to expand the archive to include digital versions of various research projects we undertake. We’re also exploring how technology, particularly AI, can be used to digitise and translate old manuscripts,” highlights Sampath.
One of the most challenging aspects of historical research is navigating the fine line between history and politics. Sampath acknowledges the inherent difficulties, noting that history has often been manipulated to serve ‘the ruler’s narrative.’ However, Sampath says that FIHCR ‘remains committed to an apolitical approach.’ “If one reads Sarkar’s works on Aurangzeb or Shivaji, for example, you’ll find a very matter-of-fact account based on original documents, inscriptions, and archives.
Over time, contemporary politics and ideologies have led to history being retrofitted to serve present-day needs. That’s where the damage occurs in Indian historiography. We’re not aligning with any ideology – left, right, or centre. We’re just presenting the truth as it is, with fidelity to the facts and documents,” says Sampath, who is planning to release a comprehensive 900-page biography of Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan later this year.