Echoes of the past, voices of the present

BENGALURU: Humans have always had a unique interest in documenting their experiences – whether through emotions, behaviours, tales of kingdoms, or any other event of the past. This act of recording history is perhaps one of the most significant ways we attempt to make sense of the events that have shaped us, not merely to memorise ‘which date which ruler died,’ but to understand the forces that have influenced our present and continue to guide our future.

Writer-historian Vikram Sampath aims to embody this commitment through his recently established Foundation for Indian Historical and Cultural Research (FIHCR), that has announced the first batch of eight scholars under the Sir Jadunath Sarkar Scholarship for Indian History, named in honour of one of India’s most prominent historians.

“I’ve always tried to present a different viewpoint through my work, but there’s only so much one person can do,” says Sampath. “The idea was to ensure that more alternative scholarship emerges in the field, particularly from our own perspective.”

Sampath explains that the foundation aims to reduce reliance on translations and Western scholarship in the study of history. “Much of our history is embedded in languages like Sanskrit, Pali, Prakrit, Old Tamil, Persian, and Arabic – languages we no longer understand as Indians. Often, the translations we rely on are done by Westerners, who may have biases or simply lack context, giving us a filtered version of our history.”