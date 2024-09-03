When love divides

BENGALURU: There is a popular Instagram reel going around these days that starts with a person calling a long-term friend of theirs and starting with a simple statement: “Hey, remember this person I was dating? I am no longer dating them.” Upon hearing that, the friend immediately reacts with great joy and says jubilantly, “That is such great news!

That one was so wrong for you! It was such a terrible match and we were all wondering how you could even be with this one – we were all just waiting for you to break up. Everyone is going to be super thrilled that this is over for you!” At that moment, the person quite awkwardly says, “I am not dating them any longer because we just got married,” and there is an “Oh no,” moment which is very much the point of the reel.

It has been getting remade over and over by content creators across the globe, adapted in each iteration to the specifics of the cultural background of the content creators, with a sprinkling of very colourful language, sometimes with the whole thing being a video call, and the new spouse making a late but impactful appearance, but in every instance, it ends with all of the characters looking embarrassed, guilty, angry and a whole lot of other emotions. While the Instagram reels are edited for the greatest shares and highlight the humour and emotional drama of the situation, it hits home because the basic scenario is something many of us would have encountered.

What do we do when someone we love, loves someone we cannot love?