Bengaluru: Retendering for suburban rail stations gets four bids

BENGALURU: The second round of tenders to build four stations for the Mallige Line (Corridor Two) of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) at a cost of over Rs 450 crore has elicited response from four companies -- Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd, Shankaranarayana Constructions Private Ltd and SOMA.

The nodal agency for implementing the project, Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises Karnataka (K-RIDE), had called the tender on June 26 for Yeshwanthpur, Shettihalli, Medarahalli and Chikkabanavara stations.

They figure in the 25.57-km line that runs from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara. An official said, “This is the technical bid round and four concerns have qualified. We will open the financial bids in a week.”

A tender was called separately for eight stations on the line on June 15. “It will be opened on Wednesday (September 4),” the official said. Benniganahalli, Kasturi Nagar, Seva Nagar, Banaswadi, Nagawara, Kanaka Nagar, Hebbal and Mathikere figure in it.

Tenders for all the 12 stations were called in November 2023, but they were cancelled later as K-RIDE received only a single bid from URC Constructions.

The tender for the stations cover entry/exit structures, steel foot over bridge, roof structures, architectural finish, plumbing, facade, detailed design and other engineering works.

The 148-km project has 58 stations across its four corridors. Tenders have been called for civil works in two corridors so far with L&T bagging it for the Mallige Line as well as the 46.88 km Kanaka Line from Rajanakunte to Hellalige.