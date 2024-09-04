KIA connects to 100th city, targets 400L passengers this year

BENGALURU: The IndiGo flight that departed from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Jabalpur airport in Madhya Pradesh on September 1, marked a unique milestone for Bengaluru airport -- it was the 100th passenger destination to be connected directly from Bengaluru.

Starting its operations in May 2008, KIA now directly connects 72 domestic cities and 28 international ones.

Bangalore International Airport Limited Chief Operating Officer Satyaki Raghunath said, “This is a very important milestone in our journey to be the natural gateway to South and Central India.”

KIA started with 90 lakh (9 million) passengers in our first year. “With our two runways and terminals, we will cater to over 400 lakh (40 million) this financial year. Over the next decade, we expect to serve an excess of 850 lakh (85 mn) passengers and 1 million tonnes of cargo annually.”

Aviation safety consultant Captain Mohan Ranganathan said, “Bengaluru airport has grown fantastically as well as maintained its high standards. With two runways in place and connectivity and amenities it offers, public opts to fly out of Bengaluru. This is a loss to airports in neighouring cities, including Chennai.”

Terminal 2 earns wide appreciation from many flyers who pass through it, he added.