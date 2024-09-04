Lokayukta gets garbage cleared in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After TNIE highlighted that the road next to Kadirenahalli underpass is filled with garbage mounds and BBMP autos loaded with garbage are lying unattended to, putting hundreds of passersby and residents to much inconvenience, the Karnataka Lokayukta took BBMP officials to task and got the mess cleared in a day.

Following a report titled ‘BBMP apathy: Garbage littered on road next to Kadirenahalli underpass’ published on September 1 (Sunday), the Karnataka Lokayukta inspected the area the same day post noon, and the piles of garbage and autos loaded with garbage were cleared, and the stretch cleaned up.

Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa and Justice KN Phaneendra inspected Kadirenahalli underpass around 2.45pm Monday, including other places around Banashankari. They directed BBMP officials to take action and clear the garbage.

Responding swiftly, BBMP cleared the garbage near Kadirenahalli underpass and other affected areas by Tuesday.