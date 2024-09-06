ED arrests KIADB officer in land fraud

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru, arrested former special land acquisition officer, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), VD Sajjan and land broker MA Dundasi on September 3 over a fraudulent land acquisition case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The arrest is “part of an ongoing investigation into a fraudulent double payment scheme involving KIADB, where compensation amounting to Rs 72 crore was improperly disbursed”, the ED stated in an official release on Thursday. The agency had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Vidyagiri police station, Dharwad, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Sajjan and others.

“The FIR was transferred to CID, Dharwad, in which the agency had filed the chargesheet. In the FIR and chargesheet, it was alleged that Sajjan and other KIADB Dharwad officials had conspired with land brokers/other accused and sanctioned around Rs 19.99 crore to seven individuals on the pretext of compensation for land acquisition, causing loss to the government exchequer because these individuals had been paid compensation earlier,” the ED stated. “Money was fraudulently withdrawn from KIADB in 2021-22, whereas the original land sellers were already paid between 2010-12. The fraudulently withdrawn money was transferred into bank accounts opened with fake identity and address proofs. The funds were used to acquire immovable and movable properties, and fixed deposits,” added the Central agency.

On August 9 and 10, the ED had conducted search operations across 12 locations in Karnataka, “leading to the seizure of Rs 1.50 crore in cash and significant evidence of the scam,” it stated.