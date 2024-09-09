Flyer with sharp items, creates ruckus at Kempegowda International Airport, held

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru resident flying to Delhi was caught for carrying prohibited items in his baggage during security screening at Terminal one of Kempegowda International Airport recently. 34-year-old Praveen Kumar, created a ruckus inside the airport following which he was not allowed to board the flight and detained by security personnel.

An FIR has been filed by the airport police against Kumar under BNS 2023 under sections 132 and section 352. The incident occurred at 4 am last Wednesday (September 4). Kumar, a resident of HBR Layout 5th Block, was on his way to board an IndiGo flight to Delhi (6E 2021), which was to depart at 5.45 am.

The complaint was booked by CISF Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar. The FIR copy states that when checks were being carried out by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Automatic Tray Retrieval System on lane 4, the X-ray scan of Kumar’s bag revealed some images of some sharp items.

“The bag contained tools including a screw driver and a pair of cutting pliers among others. Hence he was detained,” said a source. Kumar was questioned. “He was not co-operating with the investigating officers and was disrespectful towards them. He was also shouting loudly and creating a scene. He was not allowed to board the flight and detained,” the copy stated.

The FIR was booked against him by CISF the same evening.