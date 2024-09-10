Sexual harassment plaint against Channapatana Rural BJP leader filed

BENGALURU: A woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the president of Channapatana Rural BJP mandal at Akkur police station in Ramanagara district. After the complaint was filed, the BJP leader, TS Raju of Thubinakere, was suspended from the party.

The incident is said to have occurred during the Ganesha idol immersion procession on Saturday night. When the victim was standing outside her house watching the procession, Raju allegedly touched her inappropriately and called her ‘baby’. He also allegedly took her pictures on his mobile phone. The victim then went inside the house and informed her brother. Her family confronted Raju and snatched his mobile phone. It is said that he had harassed her earlier too.

The complaint was registered against Raju on Sunday. The incident occurred when the victim, who stays in Bengaluru, had gone to her village for the Ganesha festival.

As the procession was passing near her house around 11.40 pm on Saturday, Raju saw her standing alone and allegedly made some lewd comments. He also allegedly put his hands around her shoulder. The woman told the police that Raju had earlier called her on the phone asking her to come alone to Mysuru for coffee.

Party’s district unit president MN Anandaswamy suspended Raju from the party on Monday.