‘Victim was fine when I left shed’ admitted to assaulting victim, reveals chargesheet

BENGALURU: The chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case reveals that actor Darshan Thogudeepa told the investigators that he assaulted the victim, but Renukaswamy was fine when he left a shed in Pattanagere in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where the victim was allegedly confined and assaulted.

Darshan told the police that he was at his RR Nagar residence when co-accused Pradosh came there around 7.30 pm on June 8 and informed him about Renukaswamy’s death.

Darshan stated that Pradosh, Vinay, Nagaraj and Lakshman came to his house at 9 pm. Pradosh took Rs 30 lakh from him, saying he would handle the matter. After sometime, Pradosh returned and took another Rs 10 lakh. A day after Renukaswamy’s murder, Darshan left for a shoot in Mysuru. At 9 pm on June 10, Pradosh, Nagaraj and Vinay went to the hotel where Darshan was staying and told him that Nandish had strangled Renukaswamy, Dhanraj gave him electric shocks and Pavan assaulted the victim.

The police took Darshan into custody from his hotel room in Mysuru on June 11.

As per the chargesheet, the actor’s close acquaintance Pavithra Gowda told the investigators that she came in contact with Darshan when she had gone for a film audition. She got his number and became close to him after talking and chatting with him.

She stated that Darshan gifted her a three-storeyed residential building, worth Rs 1.75 crore in RR Nagar, in 2018. The two were in a live-in relationship for the last 10 years. “I was aware that Darshan was married and had a son. I had stopped talking to Darshan since May 2024 after he went to Dubai with Vijayalakshmi to celebrate their wedding anniversary without telling me. Then I started getting lewd messages on Instagram from an ID, Gowtham. Pawan was aware of these messages and informed Darshan,” she told the police.

On the assault on Renukaswamy, she stated that Darshan took her to the shed and showed her the victim. After sometime, she was dropped back home and she did not know what happened to Renukaswamy, she told the police.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody of Darshan Thogudeepa and 16 others involved in the murder of Renukaswamy has been extended till September 12. The accused were produced before the magistrate through video-conference.