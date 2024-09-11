Police arrest 16 drug peddlers in month-long raid

BENGALURU: Bydarahalli police arrested a man for allegedly importing hydro ganja from Thailand. The accused used synthetic paper to disguise the drugs in biscuit and chocolate boxes to evade detection during airport checks.

The accused was identified as Thavanesh, who runs an apparel store in the city. The police said Thavanesh was arrested near a college in Andhrahalli on September 4, following a tip-off. Thavanesh, along with his Kerala-based friend Saiju, smuggled the drugs from Thailand. The other accused, Saiju, is absconding and police seized 2.77kg of hydro ganja worth over Rs 1 crore from Thavanesh. Investigation is on.

In another incident, Banasawadi police arrested 25-year-old Badruddin, a native of Puttur, for peddling ganja. The accused, who works in a hotel, procured ganja from Odisha.

Meanwhile, the month-long raid by the CCB Anti-Narcotics Wing arrested seven individuals for drug peddling and seized illegal substances worth Rs 2.99 crore. In addition, city police arrested seven individuals, including five from other states, and seized Rs 26.25 lakh worth of drugs and MDMA crystals.