Techie held for stealing crypto funds from former firm

BENGALURU: The cyber wing of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a 26-year-old former employee of a tech firm on charges of cryptocurrency fraud. The accused, Shubhang Jain of Haryana, allegedly changed the account password of Cipher Technologies Pvt Ltd and transferred the crypto funds to his and his friends’ crypto wallet.

Later, he changed the crypto currency into Indian rupees and transferred the money to his bank account. Police said Jain was arrested from Mumbai, where he had fled after the crime. He worked as a software developer and accounts manager in the company.