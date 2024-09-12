Clinics run by quacks on the rise, will act against them, warns health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BELAGAVI: Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao raised concerns over mushrooming clinics run by unqualified practitioners in the state. He instructed department officials to initiate stringent action against these quacks.

Speaking to the media in Gokak, near Belagavi, on Wednesday, Gundurao said that several people are practicing traditional medicine and various other old medical practices. He noted that the health department had previously mandated for all doctors with licenses to display green and blue nameplates in their clinics and hospitals for proper identification.

Further, he pointed out that the issue is not only limited to Belagavi, but the menace had worsened across the state. Addressing the staffing crisis in the state, he said vacant positions have remained unfilled in the last five years. He assured that the department would soon work on appointing nurses and other essential staff in taluk government hospitals, on contract basis.

Commenting on the political developments in the state, he said that the BJP had been attempting to destabilise the Congress government, like it did in various governments in the country. “It has become a habit for the BJP to divide various political parties and carry out ‘Operation Lotus’ in the country. The BJP leaders in the state are not keen on getting funds from the Centre for development works which are on hold. They are all involved in creating chaos everywhere,’’ he said. He expressed confidence that CM Siddaramaiah will continue to hold his post and provide good governance, adding that none of the Congress leaders were vying for the top post.

Gundurao further alleged that the BJP had been misleading people. He criticised the Governor for acting as the Centre’s puppet, accusing him of hastily consenting to prosecution of Siddaramaiah, while delaying similar actions against several BJP leader including former ministers Shashikala Jolle and Murugesh Nirani.