NIMHANS to host Mental Health Santhe 3.0

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) will host the third edition of the anti-stigma initiative - Mental Health Santhe 3.0, on October 15, at the Nimhans Convention Centre.

The event aims to make significant strides in combating stigma associated with mental health issues in India. Mental health disorders in India are often stigmatised, leading to marginalisation and inadequate care.

Mental Health Santhe aims to address these issues by bringing together stakeholders in mental health and suicide prevention to create an environment of understanding and acceptance.

Organisations involved in mental health and suicide prevention are invited to set up stalls at the event. Entry to the event is free of cost.

CAR inaugurated

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) inaugurated the Centre for Advanced Research (CAR) on Digital Interventions for mental health care at NIMHANS on September 12.

The centre aims to enhance mental health resources in community settings and supplement clinical care through scalable digital solutions. It aims to invest in capacity building and developing a platform to guide end-users in mental health apps.

The centre’s goal is to strengthen empirical evidence on digital mental health.