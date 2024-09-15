Thief disguised as cable TV technician arrested after 10 months

BENGALURU: A notorious thief who stole valuables worth Rs 20 lakh from a house in Byadarahalli posing himself as a cable TV technician has been arrested, 10 months after the incident. Last November, the accused, Nagaraj alias Riyaan (32), who is from Kyatasandra in Tumakuru, entered a house in Chetan Circle in Byadarahalli police limits. Nagaraj told the youngster in the house that his father had sent him for some repair work. Once inside, he stole valuables worth around Rs 20 lakh.

After the theft, Nagaraj’s wife allegedly helped him sell the stolen ornaments. The police, who lifted fingerprints from the crime spot, identified the accused to be a habitual thief. He was arrested a few days ago near the Kodigehalli bridge on NICE Road. The police recovered stolen gold ornaments in JC Nagar and Laggere areas.

Nagaraj had changed his name two years ago after marrying a woman from a different religion. The police are investigating the exact role of his wife in his criminal activities. Further investigations are on.