Four cops suspended for wrongful arrest in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Four police personnel attached to the Banashankari police station were suspended after wrongfully arresting two innocent people in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, based on a tip-off from an informant and subsequently remanding them into judicial custody.

The suspended officers are Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Sridhar Gugri, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) SK Raju, and constables Satish Bagali and Thimmanna Pujar.

A senior officer said that on August 9, the Banashankari police, based on a tip-off from Rajan, who had been an informant for many years, arrested two individuals on the charges of selling narcotics near Kadarenahalli. The police seized more than 400 grams of drugs hidden in the two-wheeler of the accused. Later, the accused were sent to judicial custody.

after which, the accused’s family lodged a complaint with the city Police Commissioner, suspecting that Rajan had framed them. Rajan was said to have personal animosity towards the two accused, and had conspired to implicate them. He planted the drugs in their two-wheeler with the help of a friend Charitra, and had tipped off the police, who arrested the two suspects without verifying Rajan’s information.

Based on the complaint against Rajan, DCP (South), ordered the ACP of Subramanyapura sub-division, to investigate the matter and submit a report. The ACP submitted a report on September 12, which revealed that Rajan had indeed provided false information. Following the development, Rajan and Charitra were also arrested, and the court granted bail to the suspects.