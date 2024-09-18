BBMP says 1,300 potholes still unfilled

BENGALURU: A day after the 15-day deadline set by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to fill all potholes in the city came to an end, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike stated that 1,300 potholes still remain to filled.

Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told reporters on Tuesday that when the DyCM set the deadline, there were 2,500 potholes on city roads. “Through the ‘Pothole Attention’ app, the Palike receives around 1,000 applications on a daily basis. Every day around 800 pothole-related complaints are addressed. That apart, pothole complaints reported by officials are also closed,” said Girinath.

He stated that the Palike was supposed to fill all potholes by September 17, and officials carried out the work across the city. When the CM toured the city last week, he asked the BBMP to fix all potholes by September 20. “In two days, we will close the remaining potholes,” said Girinath and added that the BBMP has closed 6,000 potholes since April and also fixed around 8,000 bad patches on roads.

“We have repaired 32,000 metres of road and fixed bad stretches. The Palike used 9,000 cold mix bags, each weighing 25 kg, to fill potholes and bad patches.”