Military school receives hoax bomb threat email in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A military school affiliated with the Ministry of Defence in the city received a bomb threat email on Wednesday, which was later declared a hoax following a thorough check of the premises.

The police said that around 12.30 pm, the school received an anonymous email, claiming that explosive materials had been planted in the school premises.

The management immediately alerted the police about the threat, and a police team, accompanied by the bomb detection and disposal squad and a sniffer dog squad, arrived and thoroughly searched the surroundings. However, no explosive substances were found and the threat was confirmed as a hoax. The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.

It may recalled that on August 29, a private school opposite Manyata Tech Park also received bomb threat emails that turned out be a hoax. Additionally, in May, eight schools in the city received similar hoax bomb threat emails. On December 1, last year, as many as 68 schools within the Bengaluru Police Commissionerate and Bengaluru Rural Police limits received similar threat emails. Investigations into these cases have progressed little.