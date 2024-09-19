No ambulance, brothers bring dad’s body on bike in Karnataka

TUMAKURU: In a heart-wrenching incident, two brothers carried their deceased father’s body on a motorcycle after hospital authorities denied them an ambulance, in YN Hosakote town of Pavagada taluk on Wednesday afternoon.

The brothers, Chandranna and Gopalappa, put the body between the rider and pillion and rode to the village of Dalavayihalli, about 3-4km from the hospital. They had brought their ailing father, Gudugulla Honnurappa (80) to hospital by ambulance, but doctors at the community health centre had declared him dead. They had sought ambulance service to ferry the body back to their village, but the authorities refused. Even after Pavagada Congress MLA HV Venkatesh intervened, the issue was not settled, sources said.

After an altercation, they decided to carry the body on their motorcycle. “Administrative Medical Officer Lokesh Reddy had tried to arrange for another ambulance from Pavagada, but the brothers had left the place with their father’s body.” I will be visiting the spot to verify the incident”, district health officer Dr B N Manjunath. “Since the local people feel scared to opt for the hospital’s ambulance if a dead body is carried in it, the AMO has refused to offer the service”, he said.