Police jumps into bus, saves driver in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police deployed at the Shanthi Nagar junction turned a hero for 45 passengers who were travelling on a BMTC bus, after the driver suddenly suffered a chest pain. The passengers praised the ASI for his presence of mind, saving the passengers and swiftly rushing the driver to a nearby hospital.

A senior police officer said that the incident took place on Thursday at around 3.45 pm. BMTC bus (KA51-AJ 6905) driver Veeresh suffered a sudden chest pain, while driving near Double Road in Shanthi Nagar.

When the bus, which had 45 passengers on board, suddenly slowed down, ASI Raghukumar, attached to Halasuru Gate traffic police station, swiftly got into the bus and found Veeresh leaning to one side, clutching his chest. The ASI quickly applied the handbrake to bring the bus to a halt, averting a possible road accident.

He called another traffic policeman and rushed the driver in an auto rickshaw to a nearby hospital. The driver was treated at the hospital and discharged later, the officer said. Speaking to reporters, ASI Raghukumar said, “I have done my duty. Anyone in my place would have done the same. I observed the bus slowing