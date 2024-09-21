Revolutionary Frames

BENGALURU: While iconic films such as Sholay (1975) left a lasting impact on Indian cinema in the 1970s, the decade also witnessed the rise of a parallel cinema movement across regional industries. In contrast to the mainstream masala films of the time, this movement embraced realism, focusing on the everyday struggles of Indian society.

Particularly resonating with the youth, these films explored social issues, political unrest, and the complexities of life in a rapidly changing India. Girish Kasaravalli’s Ghatashraddha, a pioneering work of Kannada parallel cinema, was recently showcased at the Venice Film Festival, reflecting renewed interest in films that, instead of showcasing heroes defeating villains, explore the psychological and emotional depths of individuals while addressing the aspirations and anxieties of a restless nation.

The Radical Seventies, a specially curated film series, seeks to rekindle the spirit of this era and introduce its revolutionary cinema to today’s generation.

“We’re all familiar with the ‘angry young man’ films of Salim-Javed, but what we aren’t as familiar with are the independent avant-garde films that preceded or paralleled that genre. From the late 1960s onwards, we saw student protests emerge in Calcutta, followed by the Navnirman agitations before the Emergency, and then the crackdown on students and young people during the Emergency.