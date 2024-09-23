Cost of conflict

BENGALURU: The central premise of Sea’s Fire, a dance-theatre production being staged this weekend in the city, poses a question: How do we, as adults, take responsibility for the world we are shaping for children in conflict zones? “We often talk about the conflict in Gaza as though it’s a war, but it’s not, at least not in the traditional sense,” says Sahiba Singh, founder of FLUX, a community art space and the director of the production.

“In Gaza, nearly 50 per cent of the population is under five, and many of these children are caught in the crossfire. They either lose their lives or their families, leaving them with deep trauma as they grow up,” she adds.

The title Sea’s Fire reflects this urgency. Playing on the word ‘ceasefire,’ it evokes the tension between conflict and the desire for peace. Yet, the performance does not centre on politics or ideology. Instead, it presents war through the perspective of children – those who endure its consequences without understanding its causes. “It’s not about politics or territory,” Singh explains, adding, “It’s about losing loved ones, homes, or limbs, and living with PTSD. What kind of world are they stepping into when they carry such scars?”

The hour-long production is the result of collaboration between seasoned and emerging dancers from FLUX’s contemporary dance programme, devised not from a written script but through a shared creative process. Singh’s vision deliberately avoids graphic depictions of violence, relying instead on movement, visual motifs, and symbolism to express trauma. “There’s no script, I wanted it to be purely a visual experience, something visceral that stays with people,” she says, adding,