Cost of conflict

BENGALURU: The central premise of Sea’s Fire, a dance-theatre production being staged this weekend in the city, poses a question: How do we, as adults, take responsibility for the world we are shaping for children in conflict zones? “We often talk about the conflict in Gaza as though it’s a war, but it’s not, at least not in the traditional sense,” says Sahiba Singh, founder of FLUX, a community art space and the director of the production.
“In Gaza, nearly 50 per cent of the population is under five, and many of these children are caught in the crossfire. They either lose their lives or their families, leaving them with deep trauma as they grow up,” she adds.
The title Sea’s Fire reflects this urgency. Playing on the word ‘ceasefire,’ it evokes the tension between conflict and the desire for peace. Yet, the performance does not centre on politics or ideology. Instead, it presents war through the perspective of children – those who endure its consequences without understanding its causes. “It’s not about politics or territory,” Singh explains, adding, “It’s about losing loved ones, homes, or limbs, and living with PTSD. What kind of world are they stepping into when they carry such scars?”
The hour-long production is the result of collaboration between seasoned and emerging dancers from FLUX’s contemporary dance programme, devised not from a written script but through a shared creative process. Singh’s vision deliberately avoids graphic depictions of violence, relying instead on movement, visual motifs, and symbolism to express trauma. “There’s no script, I wanted it to be purely a visual experience, something visceral that stays with people,” she says, adding,
“I wanted to avoid audiences intellectualising the material. We’ve been careful not to overwhelm them with gore. There’s no death and screaming – nothing overtly graphic.
It’s subtle, but powerful. I want the audience to feel it in their gut, to have those moments of recognition. I hope it opens people up to the emotions without overwhelming them.”
The performance traces the cyclical nature of violence, moving from the innocence of childhood to the fear and anger that follow loss. As it progresses, it explores how grief and fear give way to anger, often leading to violence. “The story shows how, in extreme circumstances, people can be left with no option but to respond violently. It’s a cycle: the victim becomes the next perpetrator.
We don’t name specific groups in the performance, but, for instance, something like Hamas arises out of such cycles. What happened on October 7 was wrong, but these situations don’t emerge from nowhere. The performance questions the end point of this violence?”
Through Sea’s Fire, Singh and her cast invite audiences to confront the human cost of violence, focusing on universal experiences of grief, fear, and resilience, rather than politics. The performance poses a question that transcends borders: How can we end the cycle of violence, and what role do we play in ensuring a future where children grow up in peace?
While Sea’s Fire does not offer easy answers, it leaves its audience with a call for reflection. “It’s an appeal for collective action,” Singh concludes. “We need to find a way to end this cycle. Otherwise, the children who feel unsafe today will grow into adults who may continue it.”
(The production will be staged at the Medai - The Stage Bengaluru, Koramangala on Sept 28, 4pm & 8pm. Tickets priced at Rs 499 on bookmyshow.com)