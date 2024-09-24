Cauvery Stage V commissioning gets Dasara date

BENGALURU: After missing several deadlines, the ambitious Cauvery Stage V project, aimed at supplying water to every corner of the city, will be commissioned during the upcoming Vijayadashami festival.
Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced this after inspecting several key sites, including the massive pipeline work in Kengeri, the Harohalli pump station in Kanakapura taluk and the water treatment plant at TK Halli in Malavalli taluk on Monday.
“The dream of the people in 110 villages that were merged with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will come true. Their wait for 15 years to get Cauvery water at their doorstep will come to an end,” he said and added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Stage V network in October.
The Deputy CM confirmed that most of the work is complete, with only a few minor tasks remaining. He directed officials to prepare for the inauguration during Dasara.
Stage V will also cater to other parts of the city, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore South, Kengeri, Anekal, Yeshwanthpur, Byatarayanapura, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura.
“Bengaluru will receive an additional 775 MLD of water from the Cauvery Phase V project. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already facilitated 10.64 lakh water connections, with an additional 4 lakh connections to be provided through this new phase, significantly boosting the board’s revenue,” he said.
The DCM stressed that the aim is to make Bengaluru a water-surplus city through sustainable water management projects.
Asked about Ganga Arathi-like concept for Cauvery, he said to start Cauvery Aarti, a team was sent to study the places where aarti is performed in rivers. Once that report is received, it will be started. “We are planning a programme with three or four departments. We are planning the best programme in the entire state,” he said.
Interestingly, BJP MLA ST Somashekhar accompanied Shivakumar from Kengeri to Torekadnahalli.
The Cauvery Stage V water supply project is one of the largest water supply initiatives in India, aiming to provide water to 5 million people in a single phase. Unlike any other non-metro city, Bengaluru will benefit from this 775 MLD (million liters per day) capacity water treatment plant, one of the largest of its kind in the country. This project also features a cutting-edge flood control system, ensuring continuous operations.
in a nutshell
2,200 MLD of water required for the city, including 110 villages newly included in the BBMP
At present, 1,450 MLD is supplied
Once Cauvery Stage V is commissioned, 775 MLD additional water will be supplied and this will be India’s largest (775) MLD capacity state-of-the-art water treatment plant
TK Halli has a sophisticated flood control system using 1,45,000 mega-tonne steel pipes
Cauvery water is pumped from a distance of 110 km through massive steel pipes
Pre-commissioning activities started in August 2024