Cauvery Stage V commissioning gets Dasara date

BENGALURU: After missing several deadlines, the ambitious Cauvery Stage V project, aimed at supplying water to every corner of the city, will be commissioned during the upcoming Vijayadashami festival.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced this after inspecting several key sites, including the massive pipeline work in Kengeri, the Harohalli pump station in Kanakapura taluk and the water treatment plant at TK Halli in Malavalli taluk on Monday.

“The dream of the people in 110 villages that were merged with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will come true. Their wait for 15 years to get Cauvery water at their doorstep will come to an end,” he said and added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the Stage V network in October.

The Deputy CM confirmed that most of the work is complete, with only a few minor tasks remaining. He directed officials to prepare for the inauguration during Dasara.

Stage V will also cater to other parts of the city, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bangalore South, Kengeri, Anekal, Yeshwanthpur, Byatarayanapura, Bommanahalli and Mahadevapura.

“Bengaluru will receive an additional 775 MLD of water from the Cauvery Phase V project. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already facilitated 10.64 lakh water connections, with an additional 4 lakh connections to be provided through this new phase, significantly boosting the board’s revenue,” he said.

The DCM stressed that the aim is to make Bengaluru a water-surplus city through sustainable water management projects.