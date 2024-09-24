Follow UGC norms on hiring guest lecturers: HC tells govt

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the higher education and collegiate education departments to ensure complete compliance with the minimum qualification requirement prescribed by the UGC for the selection of guest lecturers.

The court made it clear that the departments should not select any candidate who does not possess minimum qualifications as prescribed in the UGC regulations, 2018. They should not select any candidate by placing a condition that he/she should obtain the requisite qualification, namely NET/SLET/SET, before January 13, 2025, unless he/she is awarded a doctorate, or is registered for a doctoral programme before July 2009.