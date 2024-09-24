Mahalakshmi murder cops suspect killer to be in W Bengal

BENGALURU: Two days after the horrific murder of 29-year-old Mahalakshmi came to light, the prime suspect in the case has been identified by the police. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the police have already gathered clues and information regarding the case, which cannot be revealed right now. “An individual from West Bengal, who is linked to the crime, has been identified, but unless we have more information, we cannot confirm it. The police are also questioning other suspects.”

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the police are investigating the case from all angles. “The prime suspect has been identified, but we are yet to apprehend him. We will provide information after interrogation,” he added. Following clues that the suspect is in West Bengal, a police team has been dispatched to that state. The suspect was reportedly working in Bengaluru, and has been missing since the murder came to light.

Meanwhile, the victim’s estranged husband, Hemant Das, had suspected the role of one Ashraf, with whom Mahalakshmi allegedly had an affair. Accordingly, the police questioned Ashraf, but let him go, as it was found that he was not in contact with the victim for the last few months. On Monday, the police questioned Ashraf and other suspects. Sources also stated that he has not been in contact with Mahalakshmi for a few months now, while his mobile phone is being analysed.