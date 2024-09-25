Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd needs Metro Bhavan to streamline operations

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) is shelling out a whopping Rs 8 crore annually to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) as rent for three offices based at the latter’s Shanti Nagar complex. This apart, multiple offices of BMRCL are spread across its stations as well along routes of different projects.

Top officials told TNIE that while this arrangement posed no issues in the initial phases, Metro’s network length and workforce have expanded enormously and are set to grow manifold. “Both from the economical point of view as well as for better co-ordination among different departments, it makes sense to have all of them functioning at one location,” said a senior BMRCL official. This view was echoed by multiple officials.

The Metro Rail units in New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur have their own bhavans where all activities are concentrated. BMRCL began operations from a modest office off Bhagavan Mahaveer Road and then relocated to Shanti Nagar. A proposal to house all its offices in a six-story building at the Swami Vivekananda Road Metro station was mooted in 2017 and a tender invited architects to submit their designs. However, it did not proceed beyond that.

The official explained, “We are paying Rs 8 crore annually to BMTC alone for the main office located in the third floor (in the BBMP complex) with the project and rolling stock offices located in the adjacent building on the fourth and fifth floors. If you break it down, the monthly rent alone comes to a huge Rs 66.66 lakh per month.”

The land acquisition office is located near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the commercial development office is at Deepanjali Nagar and the operations and control centre is at Baiyappanahalli. “These are all within the premises of the respective Metro stations and so no rent needs to be paid,” another source explained. “BMRCL has also taken small offices on rent to serve as site offices along the Outer Ring Road line and the airport line, apart from an office at JP Nagar. The rents here may be below Rs one lakh per month. However, if all offices (barring those at site) are in one location, it will boost our efficiency,” he added.

Another official said a Metro Bhavan will not be a major financial burden for BMRCL which carries out huge projects. “It could cost a maximum of Rs 200 crore and can be incorporated with other project costs.”

BMRCL has ample space at Nagavara, Baiyappanahalli, Kempegowda and Swami Vivekananda Metro stations to build a multi-storey complex for its own needs, the official added.

Another big drawback is that since the offices at Shanti Nagar, from where the top-rung BMRCL leadership operates, lack Metro access, top officials need to rush through road traffic to reach any spot in case of any emergency.