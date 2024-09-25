BBMP panel to probe boy’s death in gate crash

BENGALURU: A day after 10-year-old Niranjan died when an iron gate fell on him at the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Rajashankar playground in Malleshwaram on Sunday, Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said a committee will be formed to probe the incident and submit a report in a week.

“The committee will consist of the chief engineer, engineers from the Technical Vigilance Committee under Commissioner (TVCC) and West zone officials. If the report indicates negligence on the part of ward officials, or contractor concerned, action will be initiated against them,” he told reporters on Monday.

Following the incident, the BBMP has raised an alert across all zones, instructing officials to remove old and damaged iron gates, fix broken fences, remove dangling cables, if any, and deploy security.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of Niranjan. Rao said the amount will be split equally by the BBMP and the Gandhinagar Congress Block. He also promised that the entire educational expenses of Niranjan’s younger sister will be taken care of by the Gundu Rao Foundation.

PAST CASES

2017: A four-year-old boy died when the heavy metal gate of a residential building fell on him in Sahakarnagar.

2018: A 12-year-old boy was killed when the sliding gate he and two friends were playing with crashed on him in Jayanagar.

2023 : A 43-year-old housekeeping staff died on the spot after a huge gate of a four-star hotel on Tumakuru Main Road fell on her.