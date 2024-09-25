CM: Government investing in infrastructure and technology to enhance road safety

BENGALURU: Karnataka is prioritising road safety with significant investments in infrastructure and technology, and the state government is committed to reducing road accidents through cin cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru and rigorous enforcement of traffic laws, said Chief Minister Siddarmaiah.
The CM was speaking at the 25th annual convention of the Society for Automotive Fitness & Environment (SAFE), an initiative of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the city on Tuesday. Held on the theme United Efforts for Road Safety: Our Roads, Our Responsibility participants discussed key strategies for promoting safe driving habits, improving road discipline and enhancing overall vehicle safety.
“Our educational initiatives are embedding road safety awareness from an early age, ensuring a safer tomorrow. Furthermore, our move towards sustainable mobility with the acquisition of 5,000 electric buses and the launch of the Shakti scheme highlights our resolve to lead the nation in safe and green transportation,” Siddaramaiah said.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar noted that Karnataka, with a burgeoning population of seven crore people with three crore vehicles, took a technological leap to improve road safety, particularly in Bengaluru, where nearly two-thirds of the population grapple with vehicular congestion.
“By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into our police and transport operations, we aim to elevate our standards to international levels, enhancing daily life and ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he said and added that to reduce traffic congestion, the state government has taken up the peripheral ring road and tunnel road projects.
He said suggestions on road safety from the convention will be taken up for discussion by the government.
The CM launched several new road safety initiatives, including the ‘SIAM and Transport Department Karnataka Road Safety Education Slogan’ competition, a free eye check-up camp for 15,000 BMTC drivers in association with Eicher Foundation and BMTC, and a helmet awareness drive in collaboration with Bengaluru Traffic Police and ICICI Lombard.
During the conclave, 10 individuals from KSRTC, BMTC, Education Department and Bengaluru Traffic Police were presented awards for outstanding contributions towards promoting road safety.
25 COUNTRIES TO TAKE PART IN SEMINAR ON BRIDGES
More than 450 delegates from over 25 countries will take part in a two-day international seminar on ‘Advances in Bridge Management’ in the city on Wednesday and Thursday. The event will be organised by the Indian Roads Congress in association with the World Road Association (PIARC) and Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) with the support of the Karnataka government.
“Climate change is a major challenge. During cloud bursts and floods, bridges get washed away, especially in regions like the Western Ghats. At the conference, experts will discuss and share knowledge on the latest technology and maintenance of bridges and other related factors,” Shankaragouda F Patil, Chief Project Officer, Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project, told reporters.