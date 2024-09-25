CM: Government investing in infrastructure and technology to enhance road safety

BENGALURU: Karnataka is prioritising road safety with significant investments in infrastructure and technology, and the state government is committed to reducing road accidents through cin cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru and rigorous enforcement of traffic laws, said Chief Minister Siddarmaiah.

The CM was speaking at the 25th annual convention of the Society for Automotive Fitness & Environment (SAFE), an initiative of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the city on Tuesday. Held on the theme United Efforts for Road Safety: Our Roads, Our Responsibility participants discussed key strategies for promoting safe driving habits, improving road discipline and enhancing overall vehicle safety.

“Our educational initiatives are embedding road safety awareness from an early age, ensuring a safer tomorrow. Furthermore, our move towards sustainable mobility with the acquisition of 5,000 electric buses and the launch of the Shakti scheme highlights our resolve to lead the nation in safe and green transportation,” Siddaramaiah said.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar noted that Karnataka, with a burgeoning population of seven crore people with three crore vehicles, took a technological leap to improve road safety, particularly in Bengaluru, where nearly two-thirds of the population grapple with vehicular congestion.

“By integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into our police and transport operations, we aim to elevate our standards to international levels, enhancing daily life and ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he said and added that to reduce traffic congestion, the state government has taken up the peripheral ring road and tunnel road projects.

He said suggestions on road safety from the convention will be taken up for discussion by the government.