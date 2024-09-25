Ghee from private manufacturers to be tested

BENGALURU: Following allegations of ghee adulteration in the preparation of laddu at Tirupati, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has mandated extensive testing of ghee samples from all private manufacturers in the state.

Officials from the Food Safety department were told to collect 250 to 300 samples from across the state to ensure a comprehensive review of product safety. The statewide sample collection is expected to be done by Tuesday. Gundu Rao announced that initial tests will be conducted, and if any violations of safety standards are detected, additional samples will be obtained from the manufacturers. Legal action will follow, he added.

Recently, the government had directed that only Nandini ghee be used in all state-run temples for preparing prasada, to enhance food safety. The decision comes amid growing concerns regarding the quality of ghee available to the public from various other brands.

However, to clear any further doubts, the department initiated testing for ghee samples instead of prasada, the minister mentioned. Gundu Rao said that manufacturers, if found guilty of adulteration, will face consequences under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which could include a ban on their ghee production.