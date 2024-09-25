Lokayukta sleuths raid 62 excise offices, find cannabis

BENGALURU: Following complaints of irregularities in the distribution, renewal, and relocation of excise licences, sleuths of the Lokayukta carried out simultaneous raids across 62 excise offices in the Bengaluru Urban excise district on Tuesday afternoon. They found cannabis, liquor bottles, and unaccounted cash of Rs 2 lakh during the raids.

A release from the Lokayukta office stated that in response to public complaints, teams were formed to investigate the allegations. After gathering information, a suo motu case was taken up. On Tuesday afternoon, the Lokayukta officials, including the police, simultaneously raided 62 excise offices.

During the raid, Lokayukta Justice BS Patil, and Upalokayukta Justice B Veerappa visited the Yeshwantpur and Byatarayanapura excise offices and ordered an investigation into several flaws found during the visit.

Inquiry is also ordered in connection with detection of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2 lakh, and seized cannabis and liquor bottles.

Additionally, it has been noted that there are 132 cases with the anti-corruption agency related to irregularities in excise department offices across the state, which are under investigation at various stages.