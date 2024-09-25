Peeping Tom: Panel wants college students protected

BENGALURU: Following an incident where a student was caught filming in the girls’ washroom at ACS Engineering College in Kumbalgodu, the President of the State Women’s Commission, Dr Nagalaksmi Choudhary, visited the institution on Tuesday.

Dr Nagalaksmi said that students complained about various issues, including a lack of functioning sanitary pad dispensing machines and inadequate lighting in the girls’ washroom, and a lack of hygiene in the women’s hostel and washrooms.

Students also requested for the installation of CCTV cameras at the entrance of the washroom, besides the presence of female security staff.

“They further asked for CCTV cameras in the lift. Additionally, we asked the college authorities to display the contact numbers of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), so that students can report any issues, along with police and cybercrime police numbers,” she said.

The commission also directed the management to organise awareness programmes on Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), women’s rights and to form a Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee to protect women staff.

The commission has directed the college principal to resolve the issues listed by the students and implement the advisories issued by it within 15 days.

Later, the officials of the commission visited the Kumbalgodu police station and gathered information about the accused student arrested for video-recording in the girls’ washroom. The police informed them that while he is not a habitual offender, around seven videos were found on his mobile phone.