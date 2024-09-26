Train not stuck in traffic, had stopped for checks in Bengaluru's Marathahalli

BENGALURU: The Yesvantpur-Kochuveli Express developed an issue just near the closed level crossing gate of Munnekolala in Marathahalli on Tuesday night, and was brought to a halt. The gateman, meanwhile, opened the gate to clear road traffic until the problem was set right. An Instagrammer shot a video of the stationary train, captioning it as a train stuck in a traffic jam in the city, which went viral.

A senior railway official told TNIE, “Train no. 12257 was stopped by the loco-pilot before level crossing gate 133 on September 24, between Baiyappanahalli and Carmelaram due to a rake check being carried out by the crew.”“To avoid traffic congestion on the road, the gateman opened the LC gate. The train passed after completion of rake checks and closure of the gate,” the official added.

The video shot by Sudhir Chakravarthi depicts the loco-pilot on board Kochuveli Express, honking and waiting on the railway tracks, while traffic is piled up on SJR Dental College Road, with cars and autos stuck from one side of the gate to the other. It is likely it was shot after the issue was set right and the loco crew is signalling a message to the gateman.

Chakravarthi, a systems analyst, uploaded the video on Tuesday night with the caption: “Just Bengaluru things. Not just me or you, even trains can’t escape Bengaluru traffic.” The post went viral with nearly 2 lakh views, and the public had a whale of a time mocking at Bengaluru’s traffic.