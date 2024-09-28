BBMP plants around 80,000 saplings across Bengaluru till September 15

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) forest division, tasked with a plantation drive of 89,500 saplings for 2024-2025, has planted around 80,000 saplings across the city till September 15.

There was a clear instruction from Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar to reclaim the Garden City tag for Bengaluru, and inculcate responsibility towards nature. The Palike is roping in schools in areas where the drive has been taken up.

According to Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP, BLG Swamy, the DyCM instructed top BBMP officials to plant more saplings for greenery. “We have so far planted 77,790 saplings in BBMP limits, comprising eight zones. The highest numbers were planted in the outlying areas of Yelahanka, Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli. In the coming days, the remaining areas will be covered and contractors have begun digging pits in lake buffer zones, parks and other areas,” said Swamy. A BBMP official said the agency or contractor awarded the work has to take responsibility of maintenance till 2027.