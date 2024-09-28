Lokayukta directs civic bodies to fix Bengaluru's Sompura Lake within 30 days

BENGALURU: Following complaints from residents about pollution at Sompura Lake in Bengaluru South, the Lokayukta has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to fix the issue in 30 days.

TS Mahesha, President of BSK 6th Stage Resident Welfare Association, said due to the entry of leachate from the Solid Waste Treatment Plant and sewage from drains, residents in nearby areas are facing a lot of difficulties, and hence they filed a complaint with the Lokayukta in 2018.

“The Lokayukta asked for coordination between BBMP, BDA and BWSSB. There was a proposal for installation of an Intermediate Sewage Pump Station (ISPB) of 0.5 million litres per day, but it will not serve any purpose as the sewage will enter homes during heavy rain. Hence, BWSSB was suggested to install an 8 MLD capacity ISPB at Sompura Lake and the BDA was asked to provide land,” said Mahesha.

“The dirty water that enters the lake will be lifted and sent to the 12 MLD capacity STP at Hemmigepura,” said Mahesha, adding that the issue of Konasandra Lake pollution was also flagged before Lokayukta and accordingly directions were issued to the civic agencies.

The BBMP, which is the custodian of the lake, is all set to develop the water at Rs 6 crore, and has already sent a proposal to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to develop the lake with its fund. “The detailed project report prepared by the technical consulting firm VIMOS has been cleared by the Karnataka Tank Conservation Development Authority as well. The project will include improvement of wetlands, inlets, fencing and ensuring rainwater inflow from catchment areas surrounding the lake,” said a BBMP official.

The Lokayukta directing the officials concerned to appear for hearing on November 15.