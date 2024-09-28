Nostalgic melodies

BENGALURU: There was a time when Sunday nights were reserved for singing and enjoying with family and friends as the city used to come alive with the sound of karaoke at the beloved Opus Kroaknights. Hosted by singer Carlton Braganza, it became a musical tradition that drew together many aspiring singers and music enthusiasts.

Reviving this spirit, Braganza has brought the magic back in a new form, with KroaKING, a singing contest. Over five weeks, nearly 400 contestants competed for a spot in the finale, now narrowed down to 12.

“The Bangalore Airport asked me to devise something exciting for the venue so I thought this was a great opportunity to revive this concept which, after Opus, we haven’t really done. It was a great meeting of minds so everything just fell into place,” says

Braganza. The finale promises a star-studded panel of judges, including Merlin D’Souza, Nikhil Chinnappa, and Vasundhara Das. “The great part is that we haven’t done this for around 10 years but all the people who were associated in the past have come back as mentors, judges and vocal coaches,” he shares.

(The finale will take place on September 28, 7pm at the Bangalore International Airport)