Hoax bomb threat email targets Taj West End, Oterra

BENGALURU: Luxury hotel Taj West End on Race Course Road received a bomb threat email on Saturday morning. A thorough check by the police, bomb detection squad, and anti-sabotage team ensued, which later declared the threat a hoax, as no explosives were found on the premises. The jurisdictional High Grounds police have registered a case.

After noticing the email, the hotel staff alerted their superiors and the police were informed. Security at the hotel was also tightened.

“The hotel received the bomb threat via email. The jurisdictional High Grounds police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) teams checked the premises and found the threat to be a hoax,” DCP (Central) HT Shekhar said.

Sandip Narang, the hotel manager, has filed a complaint in this regard.

“The hotel received the mail at 5.36 am on Saturday. The mail was sent from email ID ka_radhakrishnan@hotmail.com. The accused had mentioned that bombs planted in high gas pressure chambers within the hotel could impact 1.5-km area. The accused had also stated that the guests be evacuated before noon,” said the investigating officer.

Meanwhile, the same bomb threat email from the same ID was sent to The Oterra hotel in Electronics City, at the same time, which also proved to be a hoax. The Electronics City police arrived on the scene, and a subsequent thorough check confirmed that no explosives or any suspicious objects were found on the property. A complaint has been registered.