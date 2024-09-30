Two Lenses, One Reality

BENGALURU: Exile and displacement often mean leaving entire ways of life behind, with the past rewritten and losses haunting generations. In this painful separation, the drive to remember and reimagine becomes more urgent. On Wednesday, two award-winning films – Lyd, and Bye Bye Tiberias – explore these themes, reflecting on the futures lost for those forced to leave conflict-ridden Palestine.

These films do not merely depict the ongoing conflict in the Levant, nor do they attempt to untangle the complex politics of borders and identity. Instead, they focus on personal stories – on the emotional landscape of displacement, memory, and belonging. For those unfamiliar with the decades-long conflict, these screenings offer an invitation to understand exile not as a distant, abstract concept, but as a deeply human experience that transcends geography.

Swati Dandekar, a city-based filmmaker and the curator of the event, notes that the selection of these films comes at a time when conversations around the Palestinian experience remain largely unspoken in mainstream India. As Dandekar puts it, “We’ve been keen to screen something on Palestine because there has been an official silence around the issue. It’s important for us to talk about these things.”

Organised in collaboration between the Bangalore International Centre and Vikalp Bengaluru, Lyd and Bye Bye Tiberias approach the theme of displacement differently – one speculative and historical, the other personal and intergenerational. Yet, both films pose the same question: what does it mean to be exiled, and how does one live with it?