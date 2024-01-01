Chikkajala residents want crushers shut    

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chikkajala residents have expressed anger at the alarming pollution levels in their area, after more than 10 crushers were found to be spewing dangerous levels of dust into the atmosphere. Chikkajala has been declared the most polluted area in the city.

One resident had collected 70 signatures and petitioned the government, urging the closure of all crushers since zoning rules specify that they cannot continue to function in residential areas.

Other residents are preparing to file a Public Interest Litigation to have the crushers closed, while one of them expressed hope that the High Court would take suo motu notice of their problem. Another group of residents is preparing to petition Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and solve the problem.

Meanwhile, pulmonologist Dr H Paramesh, professor at Divecha Centre for Climate Change, IISc, was invited by the residents of Chikkajala to speak on the dangers of air pollution.

He addressed the residents and presented slides on pollution. The meeting was held after details of the pollution survey were made available. Dr Paramesh spoke on air pollution, especially the extremely fine dust particles which are less than 2.5 microns and are the bigger danger as they enter the bloodstream.

He said particles which are smaller than 10 microns settle in the windpipe, while dust which is larger than 10 microns settles in the nasal cavity. Each one of these causes a great deal of harm to people. The residents expressed serious concern and sought information on how to alleviate the dangers of pollution. The residents also shared with Dr Paramesh that many of them were suffering from cardiovascular and lung diseases, while some had cancer.

When contacted, Ravindra Shetty, president of Karnataka Quarry and Stone Crusher Owners’ Association said crusher owners need to comply with all rules and norms laid down by the Pollution Control Board.

Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath’s office said it comes under Byatarayanpura constituency not Yelahanka. Byatrayanpura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda, who is the revenue minister, was not available for comment.

