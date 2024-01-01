Clean slate

Dese Gowda By

BENGALURU: Resolutions, like pie crusts, are meant to be broken. But what’s a New Year without a checklist? Reflections on professional highs, focus on health and fitness, and being the best version of themselves...City’s popular faces share their plans for 2024 with Dese Gowda

Abhishek Majumdar, playwright

My greatest aspiration for 2024 is to be able to write the first draft of my novel and to spend good time with my daughter. Meanwhile, there were many great professional moments in 2023. Pah-la, my play on Tibet; Opening of 9 kinds of Silence in New York. Desdemona Roopakam and the curation in India around it, the London Film Award for Water Station, and more. It’s been an insane year. My key learning professionally has been to learn through many collaborators in different fields, both art and how they manage time.

Arvind Maiya,managing partner, MTR

There is one thing that’s been on my mind of late, and would like to try and improve. For 2024, I’ve set a straightforward yet meaningful goal: to immerse myself in the world of books rather than in the glare of my phone’s screen. As much as I love reading, my phone often intrudes on that pleasure. This year, I’m focusing on getting wholly absorbed in the narratives of books, steering clear of the endless stream of notifications.

Pramod Shetty, actor

I have a lot of ambitious plans for the coming year, with my own production house. But two films, Richard Anthony and Kantara 2, ‘prequels’ to my debut film Ulidavaru Kandanthe and Kantara, respectively, are going to be the highlights. Also, Laughing Buddha, my first film in a lead role, is set to come out next year. So it’s going to be a great year hopefully. 2023 has been a professional high. The success of Kantara meant that I did a few Malayalam, and Tamil films, I’ve been in discussion for a role in a Telugu film, and of course, I have also done a few films in Kannada, mainly with newcomers. On the personal side, I’m doing a weight-loss regime and hope to continue that. I also want to set a clear boundary between the professional and personal side of things, so I get to spend more time with my family, something which I haven’t been able to do till now.

Padmavati Rao, actor-thespian

There are some green dreams that have been underway that should see completion in 2024. One of these is a home without cement. Apart from exhibiting and selling paintings, performing the play Apne Ghar Jaisa was a significant highlight for me in 2023. In 2024, I’m particularly excited about a project that brings to children art through stories. I’m hoping to be able to connect children to nature through it. I’m also keen on completing a book I started writing this year. Goals come with deadlines. Unmet deadlines could cause immense frustration so I stay away from that.

Bhavana Ramanna, actor-politician

One of my longest dreams is coming true in 2024. I’m doing a solo performance based on a Kannada book, whose theme has always been close to my heart. For a long time, I wanted to do a film based on it, but it didn’t work out. But it’s going to be staged early next year as a stage performance. Last year was a turbulent year; for the past few years, I have stayed away from public life. I wanted to take a break and rediscover what I wanted to do. In 2023, I wanted to contest the Vidhana Sabha elections, but unfortunately, it didn’t work out as I had hoped. But then I focussed on theatre, and I returned to the stage with the play Kalpana, which was a really great experience.

