Moon gazings

Sheelaa M Bajaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As we usher in a New Year, here’s a sneak peek into what is in store this year

Aries: Aries individuals navigating romantic relationships may experience ups and downs at the beginning of the year. Saturn’s influence will challenge the authenticity of your romantic connection, emphasising the need for transparency in your relationship. For those currently unattached, the year holds the potential for new love. The period from August to October is conducive to positive relations with your significant other, opening the possibility for shared travel experiences. Keep an eye out for noteworthy changes in your career trajectory during this time as well. Your career and current opportunities for substantial progress are in focus. Students can expect a boost in cognitive development, potentially resulting in academic success. The influence of Jupiter will play a role in enriching your learning experience.

Taurus: In 2024, Taurus individuals may face increased expenses in matters related to religion and work due to Jupiter. It’s advisable to manage finances carefully to avoid any adverse impact on your financial situation. While significant losses are not anticipated, the transit of Jupiter into your zodiac sign on May 1 is expected to resolve these financial concerns. Saturn is set to bring positive advancements and improvements to your job. Throughout the entire year, Rahu would be favourable for you. Rahu would fulfill your wishes and enhance your social engagement, making it an optimal position for you. If you are single, you may meet your life partner this year after October 2024. Overall, health would be fine for Taurus natives.

Gemini: In 2024, Gemini natives will see a lot of success because of Jupiter. Financial strength will be seen in 2024. Romantic relationships will intensify, and unmarried individuals may find opportunities for marital commitments. Saturn, acting as the master of fortune, will reside in a favourable position, strengthening your destiny and revitalising stalled plans. Rahu and Ketu would potentially lead to some physical weaknesses, thus outdoor exercise is a must for you. Because of Sun and Mars you would be having certain fluctuations in both your business and marital life. Mercury and Venus may accelerate your expenses in the first half of 2024. It is crucial to pay close attention to both health and financial management throughout the year. Despite potential challenges, the overall outlook suggests opportunities for success and growth.

Cancer: Financially, the first half of 2024 promises to be favourable, with potential opportunities for growth and stability. However, it is advisable to consult financial advisors during the second half of the year to navigate potential challenges. Health concerns may arise due to the influence of the Sun, Mars, and Saturn. This year is marked by extensive travel, particularly to religious destinations, and there is a possibility of settling abroad. From May 1 onwards, improvements in your career are foreseen, but it is crucial to steer clear of office politics.

Leo: In 2024, your marital life is set to thrive, making it an overall positive year for you. International travel opportunities will abound, and your intuition skills will be at their peak. Business expansion and significant career growth are on the horizon, although be mindful of some unnecessary expenditures influenced by Rahu. Health concerns may arise due to the effects of the Sun and Mars, with potential sudden physical ailments indicated on the charts.

Virgo: In 2024, Virgo natives should prioritise their health as Saturn’s influence requires special attention. Discipline will be the key to navigating the year successfully. Saturn’s impact is poised to bring growth in your career, offering opportunities for overseas travel. Anticipate positive news related to childbirth or your children. To facilitate financial progress, exercise caution by minimising unnecessary expenses. In business, resist the temptation of shortcuts and impulsive decisions. A calculated approach is advisable for progress in business endeavours.

Libra: Libra natives can anticipate significant financial success in 2024, courtesy Saturn’s influence. The first half of the year is opportune for starting a new business. Rahu may bring about transient health concerns, though not likely to be serious. The second half of the year holds more promise for marriage prospects. Throughout the year, the positive influence of Jupiter and Saturn will pave the way for opportunities and career progress. To maximise these benefits, it is crucial to fulfill your responsibilities. Cherishing your life partner and contributing to married life will contribute to overall well-being.

Scorpio: Scorpio is poised for new beginnings in 2024, with all planets showering their blessings upon natives of this sign. Throughout the year, you will exude magnetism, drawing the right people into your life. However, a challenging period looms from April to June, influenced by Mars. It is advisable to adopt a considerate communication style to prevent potential strains in relationships. Marital life may experience both highs and lows. For singles, the period after May first holds promise for finding. It is crucial to prioritise health, particularly in the initial months of the year.

Sagittarius:2024 holds a promise of hope, courtesy influences of the Sun and Mars. It is essential to manage anger during this period. Avoid using a harsh tone, especially with subordinates. The beginning of the year is favourable for your love life, with Jupiter’s support. However, after May 1, there may be temptations to pursue infatuations that could result in misunderstandings. The career path will be a mix of highs and lows, potentially leading to frustration. It is crucial not to lose hope during these challenging times.

Pisces: Pisceans are advised to exercise vigilance in every aspect of their lives. The influence of the Sun and Mars may create imbalances in various areas. Midyear, anticipate significant growth in both career and finances, while family life remains harmonious. Numerous opportunities for overseas travel will present themselves. However, the health of your loved ones could be a concern this year. While your overall health is satisfactory, it’s essential to take particular care of your eyes and feet.

Aquarius: Aquarians can expect blessings from Saturn throughout the year. Jupiter’s transition after May 1 brings the promise of a fulfilling marital life and favourable business prospects. While there may be strain on relationships from January to March due to the influence of the Sun and Mars, these challenges will be manageable. On the health front, there are promising signs, but it’s important not to overindulge in unhealthy food habits.

Capricorn: Capricorn natives can anticipate blessings from Saturn throughout the year, and Jupiter’s transition after May 1 promises not only happiness on the family front but also a significant boost to your career. It is advised to steer clear of office politics and unnecessary meddling. Instead, focus on building networks and engaging in social activities. Your health is expected to remain positive, making it an overall excellent year for you.

Sheelaa M Bajaj

(The writer is a numerologist, tarot card reader, and spiritual coach)

