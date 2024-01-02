199 new covid JN.1 variant cases in Karnataka

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of new COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 cases in Karnataka has witnessed a significant jump — from 34 to 199. The state has so far registered three confirmed deaths because of this variant.

Till December 30, 2023, the state health department had sent 601 samples for Whole Genomic Sequencing (WGS). Of this, 262 samples have been released and it is found that 199 samples had the new variant JN.1 and 28 cases of XBB variant.

The total number of positive cases in the state on Monday was 296 and there was one death reported, according to the bulletin issued by the state health department. The deceased is a 55-year-old male from Mysuru who had Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had symptoms — fever, cough, breathlessness and was suffering from other comorbidities.

The number of active cases rose to 1,245 of which 1,179 are in home isolation, 46 in the general bed and 20 in the ICU. The total tests done were 5,021 and the positivity rate was 5.89%.

Further, a press release from the state health department on Monday said that it has received 30,000 doses of Corbevax and the same has been distributed among the districts based on their demand.

“As per the Government of India guidelines, Corbevax a heterologous vaccine can be administered as a precautionary dose. As per the recommendations by the Technical Advisory Committee, those who are aged 60 and above, those with compromised immunity and the health care workers who have not received the precautionary dose, if they have completed 6 months or 26 weeks after their 2nd dose of CoviShield or Covaccine can take the precautionary jab,” read a statement from the health department.

