Amrit Bharat Express chugs into SMVT from Malda 

The orange-hued non-AC train is manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, and has 22 rakes with a seating capacity of 1,834.

The first Amrit Bharat Superfast Express for Karnataka chugged into Platform 1 of the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappannahalli on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

The first Amrit Bharat Superfast Express for Karnataka chugged into Platform 1 of the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappannahalli at 7.40 pm on Monday. The Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Amrit Bhhat Express (13433) was flagged off on December 30 at Malda in West Bengal virtually by PM Modi.

The special features of this fully non-AC train are 130 kmph speed potential, aerodynamically designed locomotives (WAP-5) on the front and rear end to facilitate quicker acceleration and deceleration (Push-Pull system), an in-built ramp in the differently abled coach, mobile holder near its charging point and a compact drinking bottle holder.

The orange-hued non-AC train is manufactured at Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, and has 22 rakes with a seating capacity of 1,834 with 12 three-tier second-class sleeper coaches, eight general second-class coaches and 2 second-class sitting for disabled-cum-luggage vans.  

