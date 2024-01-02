Bengaluru celebrates New Year's Eve peacefully yet chaotic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barring a few stray incidents on Brigade Road and MG Road, the New Year revelry was near peaceful across the city. The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd on these two roads, the epicentre of celebrations in Bengaluru. Traffic movement on stretches adjoining these roads was affected for a few hours after midnight.

A person from Mandya, who misbehaved with a woman, was taken into custody. After the woman complained about the accused, the police immediately picked him up. In another incident, when a man misbehaved with a woman, her boyfriend started beating him up.

At one of the pubs in Koramangala, a person started fighting with the management for not playing a Kannada song, and the police intervened to pacify him.

A pickpocket was caught red-handed by the public and was handed over to the police at the Church Street junction. The police found a mobile phone on him and the device was returned to the owner. The pickpocket was taken into custody. Some miscreants, wearing face masks, tried to misbehave with women near the Church Street junction. The police stopped all of them and made them remove the masks.

A Kerala police officer’s son is also said to have been attacked near a pub in Koramangala. The person, identified as Stalin, had come to the city to celebrate New Year. He partied with his group of friends at a pub on Hosur Road. While coming out, two of his friends allegedly touched a woman standing outside the pub. The woman’s friends started fighting with the duo. When Stalin intervened, he was said to have been attacked and his teeth damaged. When the police came to the spot, Stalin claimed that he was the son of a superintendent of police in Kerala. The Adugodi police are looking into the matter.

The city traffic police booked 330 motorists who were found driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday night and early Monday morning. The traffic police checked over 7,620 vehicles across the city.

Till midnight on Sunday, one fatal and 10 non-fatal accidents were reported. On Monday between midnight and 7 am, three fatal accidents were reported.

