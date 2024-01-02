Parents deny permission for photoshoot, girl ends life in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old BBA student died by suicide after her parents allegedly refused to send her for a photo shoot at a mall. The incident occurred at Sudhama Nagara in Wilson Garden police station limits.

The victim, who has been identified as Varshini, had completed a photography course and wanted to do a photo shoot at a mall.

However, her parents denied her permission to go for the photoshoot. Disappointed, she hung herself from a ceiling fan on Saturday night. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when she did not step out of her room. Her parents who went to check for her, found her hanging and immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead.

Police sources informed that Varshini was pursuing her studies at a college in Jayanagar and excelled

in academics.

It is suspected that she must have taken the drastic step out of anger and disappointment. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the Wilson Garden police based on the complaint filed by her father.



