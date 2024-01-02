Home Cities Bengaluru

Post New Year revelry, BBMP collects 8 tonnes of waste from Central Business District 

Tonnes of waste was cleared from the streets and the roads were cleaned up to enable smooth traffic movement in the morning.

Published: 02nd January 2024 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2024 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP staff cleaning after New Year celebrations.

By Express News Service

Just four hours after the New Year celebrations ended, roads in the city’s Central Business District (CBD) — MG Road, Brigade Road, Commercial Street, St Mark’s Road and Church Street — were strewn with eight tonnes of solid waste and useless material. BBMP deployed a team of staffers to clear it.

The CBD had seen celebrations through Sunday evening and well past midnight. Anticipating that the roads would be littered with waste, an SWM team and machinery were deployed.

More than 80 pourakarmikas and three supervisors started cleaning up at 3.30 am Monday and completed work around 8 am. The work was handled by the solid waste department of Shantinagar division.

According to officials, one waste-collecting compactor and seven auto tippers were pressed into service to collect the waste. Plastic covers, plastic waste, slippers, glass bottles and other items were thrown on the roads and footpaths. About two tonnes of waste was sent to dry waste collection centres for reuse.  

