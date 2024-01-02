Woman jumps onto Metro tracks to pick up mobile at Indiranagar station

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman waiting on platform 1 of Indiranagar Metro Station jumped onto tracks to retrieve her mobile phone. The woman had accidentally dropped her mobile on the rail tracks on Monday evening. On noticing this, Metro staffers immediately switched off the power supply, which led to train operations coming to a halt for 15 minutes during the peak hour. It affected thousands of commuters on the Purple Line.

A S Shankar, executive director, Operations and Maintenance, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited told TNIE, “A woman waiting at Indiranagar Metro Station platform 1, going towards Baiyappanahalli, dropped her phone around 6.40 pm. She decided to pick it up before the train arrived, and jumped after it. She grabbed her phone but could not climb back, and other commuters had to help her back onto the platform. A Metro official on the platform pressed the emergency trip system which cut off the power supply to the tracks.”

Train operations halted

Due to power disruption, train operations came to a halt. “It was peak evening hour and the disruption was roughly between 6.40 pm and 6.55 pm. It caused crowding at stations on the Purple Line and Kempegowda Interchange Station.

Narayanan Murthy, a commuter on his way to Magadi Road from Cubbon Park, said, “I had to wait for 20 minutes at Cubbon Park to catch a train. It was peak evening hour and I’ve never had to wait like this. We were told to alight at Kempegowda Interchange Station and take the next train. There was a huge crowd there.”

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez said, “This is a freak incident. The tracks are powered by the Third Rail running along the track, carrying 750 Volts. It was a smart action by our staffer who noticed the woman jumping down, that saved her life. No one is allowed anywhere near the tracks as it is highly dangerous.”

In the commotion that ensued at Indiranagar station, the woman managed to slip away. “Our CCTV has captured her face and action. She will be caught whenever she enters any of our stations in future,” Shankar said.

