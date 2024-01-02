Youngsters from Koramangala welcome New Year with rescued animals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: About 150 volunteers and animal lovers on Sunday began 2024 with a message of human-animal bonding, holding Gau Puja and offering fodder to 1,200 cows in Koramangala on Sunday.

Noorain Fathima, a student from Oxford Engineering College and a volunteer with the NGO Youth For Parivathan said, “On December 31, most youngsters party and some end up in trouble. We sent a message that the time and resources can be used for better social causes.

I have been volunteering for social causes since last year and instead of going out and partying on New Year’s Eve, some of my college friends and I decided to spend time in the gaushala to know how the animals are rescued. I want to feed them and take care of them,” said Fathima.

Amit Amarnath, founder of the NGO, stated that students and youths are used by NGOs for cleanliness drives on different occasions. “On December 31, to send a message to youths to begin their New Year meaningfully, we roped in volunteers from Kumarans’ school and Oxford Engineering College to visit the gaushala and spend time with rescued cows and know their behaviour as the animal is an integral part of our life,” said Amarnath.

Sunil Duggar, who runs Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangha, Koramangala, said most of the cows here are rescued. The challenges about the protection of cows, awareness among people about cow protection laws, sentiments attached to cows and others were informed to youngsters.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: About 150 volunteers and animal lovers on Sunday began 2024 with a message of human-animal bonding, holding Gau Puja and offering fodder to 1,200 cows in Koramangala on Sunday. Noorain Fathima, a student from Oxford Engineering College and a volunteer with the NGO Youth For Parivathan said, “On December 31, most youngsters party and some end up in trouble. We sent a message that the time and resources can be used for better social causes. I have been volunteering for social causes since last year and instead of going out and partying on New Year’s Eve, some of my college friends and I decided to spend time in the gaushala to know how the animals are rescued. I want to feed them and take care of them,” said Fathima.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Amit Amarnath, founder of the NGO, stated that students and youths are used by NGOs for cleanliness drives on different occasions. “On December 31, to send a message to youths to begin their New Year meaningfully, we roped in volunteers from Kumarans’ school and Oxford Engineering College to visit the gaushala and spend time with rescued cows and know their behaviour as the animal is an integral part of our life,” said Amarnath. Sunil Duggar, who runs Akhila Karnataka Prani Daya Sangha, Koramangala, said most of the cows here are rescued. The challenges about the protection of cows, awareness among people about cow protection laws, sentiments attached to cows and others were informed to youngsters. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp