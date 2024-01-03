15th edition of Bangalore International Film Festival to be held from February 29

By ANI

BENGALURU: The meeting of the organising committee chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival was held today.

The meeting chaired by Siddaramaiah was attended by all members of the committee and they gave their suggestions for the film festival.

The Bangalore International Film Festival has achieved international acclaim. The International Federation of Film Producers Associations of Belgium (FIAPF) has accredited it.

Every year, a film festival is held in February and March, and the proposed dates for the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival in February and March are as follows. Inauguration Ceremony (by the Hon'ble Chief Minister) on Thursday evening, February 29. Film festival screenings will be held from March 1 to 7. The closing Ceremony including Awards Distribution by Honourable Governor will be held on March 7.

The inauguration ceremony will be organized in front of Vidhana Soudha. The closing ceremony will be organized in the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha.

The film festival has a budget of Rs 1.61 crore. It was determined to provide the requisite supplementary grant.

As a homage, films by Lilavati, Bhagavan, C.V.Shivashankar, and other Kannada cinema stalwarts will be presented throughout the festival.

It was decided to emphasize images of ideas, and inclusiveness, to convey a message of humanity in the Film Festival.

In this regard, the Government has issued an order to form a Film Festival Organizing Committee under the Chairmanship of the Hon'ble Chief Minister and a Core Committee under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department on 30.12.2023 for organizing the 15th Bangalore International Film Festival.

